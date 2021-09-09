4WARN Forecast: Nice end to the week; warmer this weekend

The cold front that brought us rain on Wednesday has cleared the state and reinforced the cool, comfortable conditions in the region.
Ample sunshine is expected from start to finish today with comfortable afternoon highs in the upper 70's and low 80's.
We'll do it all over again on Friday with very similar conditions.
This weekend, sunshine sticks around with no rain to speak of but temperatures will be warmer and muggier.
Highs will climb back to near 90° both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week, we start dry on Monday, but rain chances finally begin to increase starting Tuesday night and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.