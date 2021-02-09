4WARN Weather Alert's in effect Thursday because of freezing rain & icing likely then, in parts of the area.
Ice Accumulations are possible north and west of Nashville in and near southwest Kentucky late tonight and then again Wednesday night into Thursday.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for southern Kentucky from late Tuesday through Thursday evening.
Clouds and sunshine for the rest of the day with a few showers at times. Highs in the 50s. For tonight, lows near 40 degrees in Nashville.
Rain will fall at times on Wednesday. Over southwest Kentucky and northwesternmost Middle Tennessee it may be freezing rain, causing very light icing. By evening that’s when freezing rain and ice accumulations will be more likely for areas well north and northwest of Nashville. This could make for hazardous driving Wednesday into Thursday.
The storm will exit by Friday morning. Highs will hold in the 30s for the end of the week.
Saturday will be cloudy and cold in the 30s. Snow showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday. Lows in the teens.
Sunday clouds will clear and temperatures remain cold in the 20s.Next week starts off cold. Monday morning lows in the teens and highs in the 30s.
