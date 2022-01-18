*** A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for late Wednesday night & early Thursday, as slick roads will develop then across parts of Middle Tennessee.
As for this afternoon, it'll be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tonight, temperatures will hold steady -- in the 40s.
Rain showers will develop early Wednesday morning. A shower or two will be possible in Nashville already by the morning drive. Rain will increase as the day continues. Count on highs in the low 50s.
As Arctic air returns to the Mid State Wednesday night, expect the last of the exiting precipitation to turn to freezing rain, sleet, and then snow....especially along and north of I-40.
The storm will be gone by sunrise Thursday. However, a new dusting to as much as a 1/2" of new snow will be on the ground. Totals could approach 1" on the Cumberland Plateau.
Frigid weather will take hold on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday will only be slightly milder.
Mid 40s are likely by Monday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.