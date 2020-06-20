Sunday will advertise a better chance for showers and storms. 

I wouldn't change any outdoor plans Sunday but be prepared for some areas to see showers and the occasional storm or two. 
 
Looking ahead to next week - showers are in the forecast Monday through Thursday with Tuesday likely being the most unsettled. 
 
Temperatures-wise we'll continue to hover in the mid to upper 80's and near 90's for the long haul. 
 
 

