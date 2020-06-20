Sunday will advertise a better chance for showers and storms.
I wouldn't change any outdoor plans Sunday but be prepared for some areas to see showers and the occasional storm or two.
Looking ahead to next week - showers are in the forecast Monday through Thursday with Tuesday likely being the most unsettled.
Temperatures-wise we'll continue to hover in the mid to upper 80's and near 90's for the long haul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.