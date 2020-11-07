Our stretch of fantastic weather continues this weekend!
More sunshine and above average warmth are expected Sunday through Tuesday.
Highs will reach into the upper 70's/low 80's.
Scattered showers and a few storms will develop across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is the result of a front to our west and Tropical Storm Eta to our southeast influencing the area.
This round will be short lived and out of the area for Thursday and Friday.
