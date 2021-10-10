Lots of sunshine and near record warmth across the midstate today.
Expect highs to be in the upper 80s this afternoon - not too far off from our record high temperature of 90°. It will be dry and sunny with lows falling to the upper 60s overnight.
Monday, some showers will develop for areas west of I-65. Some thunderstorms are possible. Nashville and areas east could see a passing shower later in the evening, but most of the day will stay dry for those areas. Highs will be just a tad cooler in the mid 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs staying in the 80s.
Our next chance of rain isn't until next weekend as a cold front moves through. Fall air will return by Saturday as high temperatures fall back into the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.
