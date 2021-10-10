Temperatures could reach record highs today. Melanie Layden has the details in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Lots of sunshine and near record warmth across the midstate today. 

Expect highs to be in the upper 80s this afternoon - not too far off from our record high temperature of 90°.  It will be dry and sunny with lows falling to the upper 60s overnight. 

Monday, some showers will develop for areas west of I-65. Some thunderstorms are possible. Nashville and areas east could see a passing shower later in the evening, but most of the day will stay dry for those areas. Highs will be just a tad cooler in the mid 80s. 

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs staying in the 80s. 

Our next chance of rain isn't until next weekend as a cold front moves through. Fall air will return by Saturday as high temperatures fall back into the upper 60s and lows in the 50s. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.