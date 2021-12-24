Friday morning 4WARN Forecast

It's looking to be a quiet Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Middle Tennessee.  There are only two things we're focused on for the holidays - winds and warmth. 

Today, clouds will linger for some time before a little sunshine builds in throughout the day. 
 
Winds will really start to ramp up today, too. 
 
Wind will be out of the south gusting to 30-40 mph at times throughout the day.
 
For Christmas Day, we'll make a run at tying or breaking the record for the warmest Christmas ever. 
 
Mid to upper 70s are expected Christmas afternoon across Middle Tennessee. 
The record is 76° and we'll get extremely close to it. 
 
Next week, rain chances begin to increase starting Monday with the chance for rain increasing each day through at least Thursday. 

Temperatures look to remain warm with upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday.

