The heat continues to build this week. 

A few more areas will reach into the 90's this afternoon. 

4WARN Forecast: Near-record heat today

Thankfully, the humidity is staying somewhat tolerable but make no mistake, it will be a hot afternoon. 

Of note, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee today. 

If you have respiratory issues, try to avoid prolonged time outdoors during the middle of the day. 

Highs look to hang in the 90's through at least Wednesday before cooling down some by the end of the week. 

We remain rain-free until the middle of the week. 

Wednesday through Sunday, spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. 

