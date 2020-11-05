Temperatures will run above average well into next week.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy with a high around 70. Cool air takes over tonight with lows in the 40s.
Expect more in the way of sunshine Friday, with highs in the low 70s. A few more clouds move in this weekend, especially on Sunday. Despite that, temperatures will continue to climb. Lows will generally be in the 50s with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will stay very warm with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers return to the Mid State late Tuesday into Wednesday, Veterans Day.
