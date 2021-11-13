Temperatures will be below average this weekend as a front brings in some cooler air for Saturday and Sunday.
Although we'll see lots of sunshine today, highs will only make it up to the upper 40s this afternoon and our lows will be around freezing.
Sunday looks to be a little warmer in the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will tumble to below freezing overnight.
Sunshine sticks around for the first half of the week with a nice warm-up, too. Monday will stay in the mid-to-upper 50s, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We stay dry until the middle of next week. There is a small rain chance Wednesday, mainly during the overnight hours into Thursday. By Thursday and Friday, our temperatures all back to the mid 50s.
