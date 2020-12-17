Temperatures have dropped into the 20s this morning. The sky will open up for some afternoon sunshine during the afternoon, it won't help much. Calling for a high of only 40 today.
Even colder weather's on tap Thursday night as the sky clears. Count on lows in the low-mid 20s.
Friday will be the nicest day this week with sunshine and highs around 50.
This weekend, we'll have a few rain showers pass Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
Brighter and drier weather then takes over Sunday afternoon through Wednesday as temperatures moderate into the 60s for most early next week.
