4WARN Forecast: Mostly dry weekend; A few showers Sunday

Another pleasant day is in store for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Expect ample sunshine from start to finish with highs in the low 70's.
The weekend starts dry on Saturday and for the most part Sunday, but a few showers look to make an appearance sometime Sunday afternoon.
Highs will be the warmest in nearly a week this weekend with mid to upper 70's in the forecast.
Next week is shaping up to be very unsettled.
Monday through at least Thursday there is an appreciable chance for showers and storms.
No area is highlighted for severe potential just yet but that could change as we get into next week.
In the meantime, you enjoy the great weekend, and we'll monitor next week's storm potential.
Cheers!
