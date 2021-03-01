Laura Bannon updates the Nashville forecast from the 4WARN Storm Center.

Rivers and creeks will remain high for the next few days as water runs off. Areas around rivers and creeks may continue to see minor flooding. 

Tonight mostly cloudy with the sky starting to clear overnight.

Tomorrow partly cloudy and seasonal with a high in the low 53. Showers move in late Tuesday mainly across the southern part of the mid-state. Less than a 1/2" is expected.

 Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Friday partly sunny with a high near 60.

Nice weekend ahead with a lot of sunshine. Highs top out in upper 50s to mid 60s with lows in the the middle 30s. 

 

