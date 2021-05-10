4WARN Forecast: Mostly dry week ahead; staying cool for May

We're off to a dry start in Middle Tennessee this morning.
In fact, rain chances remain low for much of the upcoming week.
Other than a few isolated showers here and there, most of us stay dry all the way through the upcoming weekend.
The best rain chance, as it stands now, looks to come in on Wednesday. However, the chance for rain is low and looks to be isolated to the southern half of the state.
With a lack of rain, temperatures will be the bigger story this week.
We remain cooler-than-average for the next several days.
Highs today will only get into the 60's.
We'll slowly climb back into the mid 70's by the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.