4WARN Forecast: Mostly Dry and Hot Weekend Ahead

Another sunny, dry and hot day is in store for the Midstate.
Highs reach back into the 90's in several locations.
Rain chances are next to nothing today and again on Saturday.
There will likely be a handful of isolated showers Saturday afternoon but nothing to really wash out any outdoor plans.
A better chance for rain returns on Sunday.
The forecast next week calls for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday.
Then, turning drier Tuesday through Friday.
Temperatures remain hot the next several days.
90's will be common for most, some may even touch the mid to upper 90's during the second half of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.