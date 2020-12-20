Mostly cloudy and cool today with highs once again in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Clouds will clear out some tonight, dropping overnight lows into the 30s.
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and nice. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s each day with lows still hovering around freezing.
Wednesday will start off dry and warm with highs near 60°... but a strong cold front will being to move through, dropping temperatures and brining some rain showers for the second half of the day.
As rain showers linger into Christmas Eve Thursday, temperatures will fall drastically throughout the day, causing the rain to transition into snow. Lows fall to the 20s overnight, which will cause any leftover precipitation to turn to all snow leading into Christmas morning. Although not much accumulation is expected, most of us could wake up to a dusting on Christmas morning.
Christmas Day Friday will be cold but sunny. Highs will only reach the mid 30s with lows once again in the teens and 20s.
