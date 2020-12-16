4WARN Forecast: Morning Rain Showers

Rain will stick around through the first half of Wednesday. The bulk of the rain should be gone by afternoon, but a few isolated lingering showers will be possible especially along the Cumberland Plateau.
Some rain and snow may mix in the higher elevations to the east. Expect to peak early in the mid 40s with lows in the upper 20s.
Clouds begin to clear out Thursday, finally seeing widespread sunshine. However, the sun won't heat us up... highs will stay in the mid 40s with another night in the 20s.
A warm-up begins Friday. This is the best day of the week as temperatures will bounce back near 50 with lows in the mid 30s.
A few showers will pop up Saturday into Sunday, highs in the low 50s.
By Monday, we are dry with a warm afternoon in the upper 50s.
