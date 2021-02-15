4WARN Weather Alert for the next few days due to frigid temperatures and another round of winter weather.
Tonight the winter storm has moved out, leaving behind a few flurries. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for West Tennessee including counties along the Tennessee River. The low will drop to the teens and single digits with the wind chill in the single digits and below zero.
Tomorrow will be a very cold day with highs in the low 20s. Things will remain frozen.
Wednesday another sound of winter mix will move in and continue through Thursday. Expect a combination again of sleet, freezing rain and snow. The morning low will be in the teens and the highs near freezing.
Friday finally some sunshine with a morning low in the teens and highs near freezing.
Saturday will be warmer with the low in the teens and a high in the low 40s.
Sunday will feel great with more sunshine and a high in the upper 50s.
