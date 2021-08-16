We can expect a more unsettled weather pattern across middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky this week. As we warm up in this afternoon, we'll see some more showers and thunderstorms fire up so it's just another day to have the umbrella ready to go. Highs this afternoon will top off in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a leftover shower or storm and lows in the upper 60s. It will be a slightly warmer Tuesday, but also another unsettled day with more showers and storms developing as we go through our afternoon. A lower end rain chance will hang around on Wednesday, but we should find some more dry time in the afternoon. That absence of more wide-spread showers should give temperatures a chance to get back near 90 for the day. We go right back to hit or miss showers and storms both Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s both day. We'll make another run at 90 on Saturday, but with another round of rain to watch for in the afternoon. Sunday is looking less wet, but we still can't rule out a couple of showers in the afternoon.
