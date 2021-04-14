More cool days and nights are ahead.
Tonight, the remaining showers will exit to the east. By morning, temperatures will drop in the 40s.
Thursday will turn breezy at times, as the air dries out and sunshine returns. It'll feel like fall with temperatures only in the 60s.
Friday morning, a patch or two of frost is possible along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Clouds increase again Friday afternoon before more rain showers pass through the Mid State Friday night. A few showers may linger into early Saturday.
Most of the weekend and early next week will be dry and seasonable or slightly cooler than seasonable. Count on lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s to near 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.