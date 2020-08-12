4WARN Forecast: More thunderstorm chances

More rounds of storms on the way through the end of the week. Scattered storms will become more widespread in the afternoon. Strongest activity will produce heavy rain and lightning. Highs will be back near 90 degrees with the humidity it'll feel more like the middle 90s.
This pattern will hold for several days. Storm chances appear to go down heading into Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.