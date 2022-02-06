After a fantastic Sunday we have more sunshine in store for the Midstate over the next couple of days! Expect another cold night tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning. We'll see more clouds mix in during the afternoon as a weak cold front pushes through. We won't have enough moisture for any showers, but temperatures will lag a bit and end up staying in the 40s for the day. We'll get right back into the 50s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine to go around. Mid 50s again for Wednesday with just a few fair weather clouds during the day. A slightly cooler Thursday with highs in the lower 50s, but sunshine still wins out on the day. Temperatures will take a nice jump into the upper 50s come Friday and we'll end the week with a good deal of sunshine. A colder air mass will return for the weekend and drop temperatures back into the upper 40s on Saturday and the lower 40s on Sunday. As that colder air returns Saturday afternoon, we'll see more clouds and I can't totally rule out a passing shower as of now.
