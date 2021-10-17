Another chilly evening ahead of us in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with lows dropping into the lower 40s and even the upper 30s in some spots. A frost advisory has been issued for parts of west Middle Tennessee, especially in low lying areas and those of us near rivers.
We do have a wonderful Monday afternoon ahead of us with temperatures in the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine. We'll hit the repeat button on Tuesday with sunshine winning out for the day and highs in the lower 70s again. Wednesday is looking a touch warmer as temperatures push back into the mid 70s. A weak cold front will move through the area on Thursday, but it will do just enough to bring a passing shower to parts of our area. Temperatures drop back to near 70 on Friday and Saturday with some spots struggling to get out of the 60s. Back in the lower 70s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine again.
