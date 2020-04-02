Another great day to get outside! Mostly sunny and pleasant in the middle 60s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 40s.
Tomorrow will be similar to today but a touch warmer. More sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.
The Spring-like temps continue this weekend. Highs in the 70s will be common. There's a minimal risk for a passing shower or two late Saturday into Sunday.
Enjoy the sunshine while it's here, we fall back into a wet weather pattern next week. Off and on showers can be expected. The Spring warmth continues, temps in the 70s.
