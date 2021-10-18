Sunny fall weather continues with a gradual warming this week. No rain expected until Thursday.
Tonight, you may need the heat or an extra blanket again. It'll turn chilly once, with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday another nice one, with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be warmer -- near 80 degrees, still mostly sunny.
Showers are expected on Thursday as a cold front slides through. The high will be in the mid 70s.
Friday will then become partly cloudy and seasonable, high in the low 70s.
This weekend, there are signs there could be a stray shower Saturday and a few more showers arriving from the north on Sunday, as another cold front enters Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will be similar this weekend to what we've had lately. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. At night, lows in the 40s and 50s can be expected.
