The sunshine keeping rolling across middle Tennessee, and the even better news is that the humidity will remain in check for a couple more days. Highs today will end up in the mid to upper 80s and it doesn't look as breezy as yesterday. Another comfortable night tonight with lows in the lower 60s.
Expect more sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, and I wouldn't be surprised if some of us made a run at 90 in the afternoon. Once again, the humidity will stay in check for the day. We will start to notice it getting more humid on Friday as temperatures continue their climb into the lower and the mid 90s. A few more clouds will mix in during the day, but it still looks like the sunshine will win out overall. We'll stay in the lower 90s on Saturday with the slight chance of a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most if not all of us will end up seeing a dry Saturday so there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans.
For the end of this weekend and early next week we need to look to the Gulf of Mexico. A wave of tropical energy is trying to get its act together and march north near the Gulf Coast. We'll be watching this closely for the next few days, but we can expect clouds and rain chance to increase both Sunday and Monday. It will all come down to the track of that tropical moisture. Temperatures Sunday and Monday will drop back into the upper 80s but it does look more humid. Another chance for some showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.
