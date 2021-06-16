The heat and humidity will inch up the next few days. Showers return late weekend into next weekend.
Another comfortable night tonight with lows in the lower 60s.
Expect more sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 80. to near 90. The humidity will increase a little but not excessive.
Friday will be more humid with temperatures continuing their climb into the lower and the mid 90s. A few more clouds will mix in during the day, but it still looks like the sunshine will win out overall.
The the lower 90s stick around on Saturday, a stray show can not be ruled out. Most if not all of us will end up seeing a dry Saturday so there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans.
For the end of this weekend and early next week we look to the Gulf of Mexico as wave of tropical energy is trying to get its act together and move north near the Gulf Coast. Right now expect clouds and rain chance to increase both Sunday and Monday. It will all come down to the track of that tropical moisture. Temperatures Sunday and Monday will drop back into the upper 80s but it does look more humid.
Another chance for some showers on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday back to a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.