A few more mild days ahead with some strong-to-storms again this weekend.
Clouds will take a while to clear today, but expect some sunshine by later this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Spotty showers return late in the day Friday with potential thunderstorms overnight into Saturday. If you plan on celebrating New Years Eve outdoors, have an umbrella or poncho on hand, but also stay weather-aware.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Saturday for potentially more strong-to-severe storms.
Main threats will be damaging wind gusts, spin-up tornadoes, hail and potentially some flooding.
Rain will try to transition over to snow in some spots Saturday evening and at times on Sunday. Minor accumulations are possible-- mainly east-- but nothing of real significance.
Temperatures quickly fall off on Sunday as winter returns to the area. We'll go from the low 70s Saturday to highs only in the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon.
