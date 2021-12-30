A few more mild days ahead with some strong-to-storms again this weekend.

A few more mild days ahead with some strong-to-storms again this weekend.

Clouds will take a while to clear today, but expect some sunshine by later this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Lows will be in the low 50s. 

Spotty showers return late in the day Friday with potential thunderstorms overnight into Saturday. If you plan on celebrating New Years Eve outdoors, have an umbrella or poncho on hand, but also stay weather-aware. 

weather threat 123121

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Saturday for potentially more strong-to-severe storms.

Main threats will be damaging wind gusts, spin-up tornadoes, hail and potentially some flooding. 

weather threat 010122

Rain will try to transition over to snow in some spots Saturday evening and at times on Sunday.  Minor accumulations are possible-- mainly east-- but nothing of real significance.

Temperatures quickly fall off on Sunday as winter returns to the area. We'll go from the low 70s Saturday to highs only in the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.