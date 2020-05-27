Wet roads for the morning drive with spotty showers drifting through. It's muggy again in the 60s. This afternoon features more showers and thunderstorms. It won't be as warm in the upper 70s.
For the second half of the week, storm chances continue but become more spotty in nature. One or two storms could become strong or severe, with damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
For the weekend, cooler air spills in as rain chances drop off. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Dry weather continues into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.