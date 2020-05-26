Hot and sticky pattern continues with rain and thunderstorms, drying cooler weather this weekend.
Early this evening, storms will diminish, but only temporarily. By morning, more rain and storms will arrive from Alabama. Most areas will receive at least some rain on Wednesday. It'll be cloudy, muggy, and not as warm, with highs in the 70s. Expect heavy downpours at times.
Thursday and Friday, storms will become more spotty in nature. A storm or two during the afternoon could become strong-severe, with damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Then, finally, behind a cold front slightly cooler and much drier will move in for the weekend and early next week. Expect sunshine and highs near 80.
