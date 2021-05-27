4WARN Weather Alert in effect -- a few strong-severe storms are possible late tonight, into Friday.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s. Tonight, a few showers & storms will move in from the west. A few could have strong gusty wind, especially well west of Nashville. They'll arrive in Paris around 10pm and to Nashville just after midnight, but be weaker by then.
On Friday we'll have occasional showers and thunderstorms. A strong storm or two will be possible then, too.
The weekend will bring a big weather change! Saturday will turn mostly cloudy and be much cooler and less humid. Highs will only be in the 60s and lowermost 70s. We'll have lows in the 50s. Temperatures moderate some Sunday and Monday/Memorial Day. Monday will be the nicest pool/lake day of the weekend.
