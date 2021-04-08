4WARN Weather Alert in effect for Friday night & early Saturday.
The last of the thunderstorms are exiting the Cumberland Plateau. Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the 50s.
Friday will turn hot with highs in the low 80s. Late in the afternoon into the evening, a few showers and storms will develop. Any storms that form could become severe with hail and high wind.
Even more rain and storms will move through Friday night into early Saturday. A couple storms could become severe then, too.
By Saturday afternoon, the weather will improve dramatically. Expect some sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Pleasant conditions continuing into Sunday, through the middle of next week. Highs in the 70s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Lows near 50.
Wednesday and Thursday a few more clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
