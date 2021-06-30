4WARN Forecast: More storms and showers expected today

Showers and storms are expected to develop in Middle Tennessee again today.
Look for development to occur in the early afternoon.
Any storm that gets going could produce heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds.
Coverage will be a bit more isolated than Tuesday.
Temperatures return to near 90° this afternoon.
Heat Indices return to the mid to upper 90's, too.
Rain chances increase a bit Thursday and especially Friday as a cold front drops into the area.
This front will bring us more widespread showers, clouds, and cooler afternoon highs.
Highs fall into the 80's Thursday through at least Sunday.
This front looks to clear the rain and some humidity out just in time for the weekend.
Saturday and July Fourth Sunday look great with highs in the mid 80's and ample sunshine both days.
Currently, I don't see any problems with firework celebrations Sunday night.
