We've been on the lookout for showers and storms all day across Middle Tennessee, and it looks like we'll be doing the same thing for our Sunday. Expect a few showers and a storm to two to linger through this evening before things quiet down overnight. Lows tomorrow morning will be near the lower 70s.
As we warm up in the afternoon we'll see more scattered showers and storms bubble up just like today. It will not be a total washout, but we'll need to keep that umbrella handy. These storms do not look like they'll be able to reach severe potential, but any thunderstorm could still have some heavy rain with it and localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow. We'll still have a pesky shower or storm around on Monday, but things look much more isolated in the afternoon. Temperatures will take a slight bump back into the mid 80s. We'll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with highs hovering around that 90 mark during the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both days. A stray shower is going to try and sneak back into our area on Thursday, but it's looking like most if not all of us will stay dry with temperatures in the lower 90s in the afternoon. We'll have a better shot at a passing shower or rumble of thunder Friday and into Saturday. That being said, we'll still find plenty of dry time each day with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 again.
