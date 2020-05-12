Rain chances continue tonight into early Wednesday. Low tonight 52.
Wednesday the rain does concentrate north of I-40. An isolated thunderstorm is possible With a warm front moving through temperatures will rise to the mid 70s.
For second half of the week, highs reach the mid 80s. Both Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with only an isolated showers expected. Friday there could also be a few thunderstorms.
By the weekend, there's a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms, no severe storms are expected. It will be still warm in the mid 80s.
Monday brings more warm air, with a high near 80. There is an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Things dry out Tuesday.
