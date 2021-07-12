After a quiet start to our Monday, we can expect things to get a little more unsettled this afternoon across middle Tennessee.
Scattered showers and a few storms will develop this afternoon so be sure to keep that umbrella handy the second half of the day.
While we do not have a high severe weather threat today, any thunderstorm could still produce very heavy rain and a gusty wind.
Highs today will top off in the mid 80s, but don't be surprised if we have a tough time breaking out of the 70s in a few spots. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or rumble of thunder and lows near 70.
Much of the same as we head into our Tuesday. A spotty shower in the morning, followed by more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. We're not expecting much of a temperature change tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s again.
Our weather pattern will briefly settle down on Wednesday and Thursday.
And while I can't completely rule out an isolated shower each day, most of us should stay dry. We'll also turn the heat back up with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day.
A few more showers will develop on Friday, but it doesn't seem to be anything to soak out our day. The weekend remains unsettled with some hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. It will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again.
