4WARN Weather Alert continues for the potential for another round of severe storms through tonight.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms redevelop and continue this evening, as a cold front approaches from the west. Severe weather will be possible in the Mid State from until about 10pm. Damaging wind will be the main concern, with hail and isolated tornadoes being the secondary threats.
Clouds will break on Wednesday. Wednesday through Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70. The sky will be bright, but there is a slight chance of showers and non-severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.
Saturday will turn warm under a partly cloudy sky, a few showers are possible. Look for the high to be in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and storms develop again Sunday/Mother's Day. High will be in the upper 70s.
Off and on rain is likely Monday and Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
