4WARN Weather Alert continues for the potential for another round of severe storms.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop late this afternoon and this evening, as a cold front approaches from the west. Severe weather will be possible in the Mid State from 3pm until 10pm. Damaging wind will be the main concern, with hail and isolated tornadoes being the secondary threats.
Clouds will break on Wednesday. Wednesday through Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70.
Saturday will turn warm before scattered showers and storms develop Sunday/Mother's Day. Off and on rain's likely Monday and Tuesday as well.
