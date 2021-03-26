4WARN Weather Alert: Strong-severe thunderstorms are likely Saturday, mainly after dark.
Tonight mostly clear, low near 50.
Showers and isolated storms will move in from the south early tomorrow. They will remain in the area, off and on, through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Stronger storms will develop Saturday evening and overnight, potentially producing damaging wind, hail, flooding, and/or isolated tornadoes.
Sunday will turn breezy and cooler as the sky brightens gradually. Highs in the mid 60s.
Expect pleasant weather Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday and the mid 70s Tuesday.
More storms return Wednesday and cooler, highs near 60.
Some showers possible Thursday, high in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Friday mostly sunny, high in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
