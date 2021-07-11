A 4WARN Weather Alert will stay in effect through Sunday morning for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
Rain and thunderstorms continue this morning producing heavy downpours and gusty wind. It does look like most of the storms will weaken as they push though Middle Tennessee later today. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures around 80°.
Lows fall to the low 70s overnight with off and on showers. More rain is expected Monday and into early next week.
Monday and Tuesday will bring a few scattered showers and storms with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s.
The chance of rain continues Wednesday and Thursday, but it's very low and we should see more sun than rain. Highs will warm back up to the low 90s. A few more showers and storms are possible into the weekend.
Over the next seven day period, 1.5" to 3" of rain is possible across the area.
