Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week.
This afternoon, showers and storms will be possible anywhere in the Mid State, but be most prevalent east and south of Nashville. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few more showers will likely rotate into the Nashville area around dinnertime tonight.
Overnight, rain will gradually fizzle. Then, Thursday, more showers and storms will pop up. There will be plenty of dry times, too, however. Count on highs in the low-mid 80s.
Friday, the highest rain chance shifts south and east of Nashville by late afternoon. Saturday will bring just isolated storms with more sun. Temperatures will soar into the 90s starting on Saturday, continuing through Monday.
A cold front will then pass through Monday night, cooling us off and dropping humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
