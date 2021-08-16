More rounds of rain and thunderstorms are on the way.
This evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. It'll remain warm and very muggy with lows around 70.
A little more sunshine's likely on Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass well east of Middle Tennessee. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon after a mainly dry morning. Count on highs around 87 degrees.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday. It'll be hotter, with highs near 90.
Then, more widespread showers and thunderstorms will return in waves for Thursday through Sunday. Drier weather's expected next Monday. Highs through that period will generally be in the upper 80s. We'll have lows around 70. High humidity will remain until further notice, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.