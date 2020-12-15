Another day of mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures in the low to mid 40s.  Rain moves in late tonight and showers will stick around through the first half of Wednesday.  

The bulk of the rain should be gone by tomorrow afternoon, but a few isolated lingering showers will be possible. The cooler than average temperatures hang around, too. Expect mid 40s again tomorrow with lows in the upper 20s. 

Clouds begin to clear out Thursday, finally seeing some widespread sunshine. However, the sun won't heat us up... highs will stay in the mid 40s with another night in the 20s. 

A warm-up begins Friday. Temperatures will bounce back to the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.  A few showers will pop up Saturday into Sunday. By Monday, we are dry with an unseasonably warm afternoon around 60°. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden

