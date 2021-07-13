Another day to keep an eye to the sky across middle Tennessee with more hit or miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Just like the last couple of days, while we don't have a high severe threat, any thunderstorm could still produce heavy rain. Clouds will hang around tonight, along with a shower or two as lows fall into the lower 70s. The good news is that most of us will get a nice break from the rain the next couple of days, the not so good news is that it's just a brief break.
We'll turn up the heat on Wednesday and Thursday with highs pushing into the upper 80s and even lower 90s. We'll see more sunshine each day, and although I can't completely rule out a passing shower, most if not all of us should stay dry. We'll keep the heat as we end this week and head into our weekend, but our rain chances increase again. Temperatures on Friday will still reach the lower 90s but we'll need to watch for some more scattered showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Our weekend will remain unsettled with more showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will continue off and on into our Monday with highs in the upper 80s.
