4WARN Forecast: More rain, storm chances today

Patchy fog to start off this morning. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the morning and afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Later today, rain and storms will move in from west to east. Some of those could be strong, possibly even severe, with heavy downpours that could cause flooding and strong, gusty wind.
As we go through the next few days, we will repeat the same forecast. Tomorrow through Friday will feature off and on rain showers and a few isolated storms. High will stay in the middle 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Labor Day weekend looks fantastic! We start it off with a little taste of fall as overnight lows Friday into Saturday tumble into the low 60s. Each day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Get out and enjoy!
