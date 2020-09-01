 

Patchy fog to start off this morning. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the morning and afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. 

Later today, rain and storms will move in from west to east. Some of those could be strong, possibly even severe, with heavy downpours that could cause flooding and strong, gusty wind.

4WARN Forecast: More rain, storm chances today

As we go through the next few days, we will repeat the same forecast. Tomorrow through Friday will feature off and on rain showers and a few isolated storms. High will stay in the middle 80s with lows in the low 70s. 

Labor Day weekend looks fantastic! We start it off with a little taste of fall as overnight lows Friday into Saturday tumble into the low 60s. Each day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Get out and enjoy! 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

