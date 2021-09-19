As we're starting off our Sunday we'll have a few morning showers, but expect rain coverage to increase through Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the rest of our day with some heavier downpours to keep an eye out for. A flash flood watch remains in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee into Monday evening.
More scattered showers and storms will hang around for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures around the lower 80s. Those showers will work their way out by Wednesday evening as a front pushes through. We dry out on Thursday and Friday but it's much cooler with temperatures staying in the 70s. We'll say in the 70s on Saturday as well with plenty of sunshine.
