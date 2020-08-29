Showers will fizzle before midnight tonight but another round of rain looks to develop before sunrise Sunday.
Showers and storms increase in coverage again Sunday afternoon which will likely ruin some outdoors plans.
Next week will start off with rain Monday and Tuesday.
The remainder of the week looks more typical for late-summer with isolated storms each afternoon.
