Rain chances increase starting tonight and continue through the weekend. A drier pattern returns next week.

Tonight spotty showers and storms will pop up across the Midstate, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, low in the low 70s.

Rain chances increase again this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated both Saturday and Sunday. I expect the most rain on Saturday, but there will still be some off and on showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. 1-3" of rain is possible by the end of the weekend. No severe storms are expected at this time. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Isolated showers and storms continue into Monday. Highs remain in the mid 80s. 

Tuesday through Thursday, the rain chances decrease, with only very isolated showers expected. Highs will heat to the upper 80s to near 90°. 

