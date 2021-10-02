Showers have been slowly filling in across the mid-state on this Saturday afternoon, but we haven't seen any heavy rain so far today. You'll want to keep that umbrella handy this evening with showers sticking around until just after sunset. While a couple of those showers will even try and linger into the overnight, we should end up with a nice break in that rain until early tomorrow morning.
As we get our Sunday started we can expect more scattered showers to fire up through the morning as a cold front approaches the area. We should see a nice afternoon break from the bulk of that rain and maybe even try to sneak in some sunshine. But with that cold front right on top of us, we'll still need to watch for some pop-up storms in the afternoon. While our severe threat is on the low end for tomorrow, any storm could still produce strong winds.
We'll dry out for most of our Monday, though I can't rule out a lingering shower in the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s. More unsettled weather is coming our way on Tuesday and Wednesday with more off and on showers and highs in the mid 70s. Showers will be much more isolated come Thursday and Friday with a temperature rebound into the upper 70s to near 80. Sunshine wins out on our Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.
