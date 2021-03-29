Sunny today, but rain returns tomorrow night with some storms.
This afternoon will be bright and mild with highs in the 60s. Tonight, it won't be nearly as cold with temperatures dropping into the 40s.
Tuesday will become breezy and much warmer. Highs in Nashville will be in the upper 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night, carrying into Wednesday. 1/2" to 2" of rain is expected across Middle Tennessee, depending on where the heaviest rain bands set up.
Thursday through early next week will turn sunny again. Frost and some freezing conditions are likely Thursday through Saturday mornings, with the coldest morning likely Friday.
After chilly Thursday and Friday afternoons, the weekend afternoons will be much warmer, setting the stage for a lovely Easter Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.